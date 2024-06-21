The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Laura Schenkein Sells 43,705 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Trade Desk Stock Down 2.0 %

Trade Desk stock opened at $97.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.21, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.49. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $99.54.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,918,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,571,000 after acquiring an additional 120,520 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

