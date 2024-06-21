The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Laura Schenkein Sells 43,705 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Trade Desk Stock Down 2.0 %
Trade Desk stock opened at $97.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.21, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.49. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $99.54.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on Trade Desk
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,918,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,571,000 after acquiring an additional 120,520 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Trade Desk
- What is a Dividend King?
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- Trading Halts Explained
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.