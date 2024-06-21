The Quarto Group (LON:QRT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $140.00

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 140 ($1.78) and traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.78). The Quarto Group shares last traded at GBX 140 ($1.78), with a volume of 56,433 shares changing hands.

The Quarto Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.25 million, a P/E ratio of 538.46 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 140 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 134.15.

About The Quarto Group

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and intellectual property products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, US Publishing and UK Publishing. The company creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays and narratives, health and healing, holiday, individual chefs and restaurants, media tie-in, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, and vegan and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other design; biography, business and economics, poetry, history, political and social science, and true crime; kits, fiction, non-friction, and activity books; and computers, mathematics, nature, science, space, and technology and engineering.

