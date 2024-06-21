The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.83.

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $153.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The company has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

