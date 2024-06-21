The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.9% of Founders Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $353.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,660,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $350.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $337.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.80. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

