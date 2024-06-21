The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,182,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,683,000 after acquiring an additional 271,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $349,448,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Hershey by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,779,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,052,000 after acquiring an additional 35,393 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,170,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 997,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,085,000 after acquiring an additional 21,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $278,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $882,405 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.22. 210,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,080. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.20 and a 200 day moving average of $192.31. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $261.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.67.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

