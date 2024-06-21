The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTB shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:NTB opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.86. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at about $903,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 666,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after buying an additional 266,450 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 46.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 49,913 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after buying an additional 22,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,766,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,843,000 after buying an additional 182,265 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

Featured Stories

