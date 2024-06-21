Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Receives $236.60 Average PT from Analysts

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $236.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $209.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 0.98. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $143.35 and a twelve month high of $221.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In related news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $2,364,234.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,863,313.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 10.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 339,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 743.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 19,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1,054.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 20,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Free Report

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.