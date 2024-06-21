TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Tops $0.0182 on Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $104.86 million and $14.29 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00042433 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00012782 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010606 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000714 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,959,522,960 coins and its circulating supply is 5,751,953,090 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

