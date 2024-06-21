Teladoc Health, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Teladoc Health in a report issued on Sunday, June 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.05) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on TDOC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $646.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $117,024.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,358.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $117,024.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at $440,240.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,650 shares of company stock valued at $505,863. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $377,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,480 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,224,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $457,389,000 after acquiring an additional 912,692 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,834,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,636,000 after purchasing an additional 767,999 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,714,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 37.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,549,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,807,000 after purchasing an additional 418,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.