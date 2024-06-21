Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.27

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.27 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 10.20 ($0.13). Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.12), with a volume of 531,738 shares trading hands.

Tekcapital Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £19.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9.20.

About Tekcapital

(Get Free Report)

Tekcapital plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporate clients in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers Microsalt, a micron-sized salt crystal that provide the flavor of salt with half of the sodium; and low-sodium snacks under the SaltMe! brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tekcapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekcapital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.