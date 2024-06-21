Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Shares Down 7.3%

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) fell 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 598 ($7.60) and last traded at GBX 615.50 ($7.82). 3,901,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the average session volume of 1,255,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 664.10 ($8.44).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 760 ($9.66) to GBX 790 ($10.04) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 860 ($10.93) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.89. The stock has a market cap of £2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,398.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 666.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 638.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.16) per share. This is a boost from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $6.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,318.18%.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

