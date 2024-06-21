Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by American National Bank

American National Bank increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,120 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $605,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Target by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 130,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.13. 5,568,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,957. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.56.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

