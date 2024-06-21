Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Position Lifted by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XY Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 432.5% during the fourth quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 765,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 621,440 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,593,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,119,000 after purchasing an additional 115,947 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,802,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 36,717 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $2,105,000. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAK traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $12.61. 1,781,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.