Susquehanna Cuts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $350.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.91.

NYSE:ACN traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $304.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.27 and a 200-day moving average of $337.45. Accenture has a 1 year low of $278.69 and a 1 year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Accenture will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,781 shares in the company, valued at $13,518,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,518,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Clear Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Accenture by 8.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,680,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $575,480,000 after purchasing an additional 124,068 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 22.8% during the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 50,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,633,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

