SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

STKL has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SunOpta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

Get SunOpta alerts:

View Our Latest Report on STKL

SunOpta Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ STKL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.37. The company had a trading volume of 385,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,901. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $640.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.78. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. SunOpta’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunOpta

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the third quarter worth $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.