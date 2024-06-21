Sunflower Bank N.A. Lowers Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sunflower Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $1.99 on Friday, reaching $440.23. 242,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $306.63 and a fifty-two week high of $444.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $425.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMP. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.88.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,376 shares of company stock worth $1,476,274. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

