Sunflower Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sunflower Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.4% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 847.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 190,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,783,000 after buying an additional 31,715 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,721,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,237,000 after acquiring an additional 167,411 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IVV stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $546.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,885. The firm has a market cap of $471.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $524.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.84. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $551.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

