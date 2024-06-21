Sunflower Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $1,272,143,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 20.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,041,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,744,000 after purchasing an additional 344,430 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 228.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 386,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,517,000 after purchasing an additional 269,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,977,593,000 after purchasing an additional 203,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 929,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,545,000 after purchasing an additional 190,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SNPS traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $608.01. 606,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.87 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $562.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $553.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,339,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,339,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total transaction of $3,197,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,069.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,288 shares of company stock valued at $13,527,485. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.18.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

