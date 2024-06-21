Sunflower Bank N.A. Buys New Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,379,967,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Stryker by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,755,782,000 after buying an additional 642,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Stryker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,452,493,000 after buying an additional 223,728 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,403,401,000 after buying an additional 29,209 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,260,562,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $340.33. The company had a trading volume of 664,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,294. The firm has a market cap of $129.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.58.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

