Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 21st. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.17 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Substratum has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011194 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009479 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,654.20 or 0.99930904 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00012324 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00079848 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023915 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

