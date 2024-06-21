STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $80.16 Million

STP (STPT) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 20th. STP has a total market cap of $80.16 million and $3.58 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One STP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STP Token Profile

STP is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official website is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.03999775 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $2,981,746.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

