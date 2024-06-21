StockNews.com Upgrades Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Antero Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.70.

AM stock opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $279.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 360.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

