StockNews.com Lowers Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PFIS. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Peoples Financial Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Peoples Financial Services from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Peoples Financial Services Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIS opened at $40.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.50. Peoples Financial Services has a 12-month low of $36.26 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 7.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Peoples Financial Services will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 50.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

