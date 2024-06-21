StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ SIEB opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Siebert Financial has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $2.62. The company has a market cap of $62.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.46 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.97%.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

