StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. GigaMedia has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.39.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 109.81%. The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter.
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
