StockNews.com Downgrades EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to Buy

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EnerSys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

EnerSys Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $106.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.33. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $83.27 and a 52 week high of $113.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.08.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.64 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in EnerSys by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in EnerSys by 1,386.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

