StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.
First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.
