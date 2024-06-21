Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $165.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Micron Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Micron Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $144.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.45. The company has a market capitalization of $159.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $941,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $96,762,423.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $941,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $96,762,423.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total transaction of $1,851,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 138,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,723.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 320,446 shares of company stock worth $38,724,533. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $3,768,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 23.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 838,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,065,000 after acquiring an additional 157,676 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $1,602,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $198,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

