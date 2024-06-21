Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $83.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.42 and a 200-day moving average of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $63.60 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $551.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 1.71%. Stepan’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stepan will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Stepan by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Stepan by 2,141.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Stepan by 0.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 34,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Stepan by 1.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stepan by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

