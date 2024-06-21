Status (SNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $104.80 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Status has a total market cap of $104.80 million and approximately $11.23 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,885,666,986 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,885,666,986.198826 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02741085 USD and is down -6.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $17,755,307.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

