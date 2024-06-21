Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 800500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Star Diamond Stock Down 6.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 17.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Star Diamond Company Profile

Star Diamond Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. The company's principal mineral properties include the Star Kimberlite property and the Orion South Kimberlite property located in Fort à la Corne area of Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds a 50% interest in the Buffalo Hills project located in north central Alberta, Canada.

