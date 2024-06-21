Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.94 and last traded at $28.94. 460 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.68.

Square Enix Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.68.

Get Square Enix alerts:

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $664.86 million for the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.31%. Analysts expect that Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Entertainment Business, Amusement Business, Publishing Business, and Rights Property Business. The company plans, develops, sells, and manages digital entertainment content primarily in the form of computer games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.