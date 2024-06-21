SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 2.0% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.0% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.1% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 247,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,495,000 after acquiring an additional 34,427 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded up $2.69 on Thursday, hitting $218.16. 7,239,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,455,013. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $225.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.53.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

