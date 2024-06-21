Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 167,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 146,613 shares.The stock last traded at $22.56 and had previously closed at $22.37.

SDHC has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.10.

Smith Douglas Homes Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $189.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smith Douglas Homes Corp. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDHC. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter worth $331,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter worth $2,331,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter worth $1,485,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter worth $867,000.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers.

