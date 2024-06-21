Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.5% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.19.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $104.89 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $115.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.47 and a 200 day moving average of $102.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

