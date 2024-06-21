Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,861,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,493,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,869. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.31.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

