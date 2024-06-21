Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Takes $243,000 Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 314.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4,592.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period.

MDYG stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.22. The company had a trading volume of 79,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,684. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.30 and a 200 day moving average of $80.94.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

