Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Sells 437 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $593,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 73,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 26,392 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,322,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,882,000 after buying an additional 103,494 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS:EFV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.97. 2,280,015 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

