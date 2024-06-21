Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Purchases 3,961 Shares of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC owned 1.97% of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period.

Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF Stock Performance

Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,895 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF Profile

The Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (WLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of multi-factor-selected securities from the developed markets, weighted in accordance with a proprietary risk model. WLDR was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Affinity.

