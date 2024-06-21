Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,489 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 115,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Regis Acquisition Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regis Acquisition Inc. now owns 309,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 189,919 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,700,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,677,603. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.74.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.