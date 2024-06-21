Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Buys 1,218 Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 676,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 59,765 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 23,380 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 165,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

PGHY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.71. The company had a trading volume of 16,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,669. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93.

About Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.