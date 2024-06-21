Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 12.2% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its position in Accenture by 1.6% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 939,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $288,533,000 after purchasing an additional 24,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 25.7% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.50.

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,045,053.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at $51,045,053.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $20.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $306.16. 11,372,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,002. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $301.27 and its 200-day moving average is $337.45. The company has a market capitalization of $205.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

