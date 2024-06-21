Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Acquires 880 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,139 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,049,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,473,811,000 after acquiring an additional 599,745 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,423,773,000 after purchasing an additional 151,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,684,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,178,474,000 after buying an additional 987,099 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 141,160.9% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,664,521,000 after buying an additional 5,609,736 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.14.

McDonald's Stock Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $253.79. 4,045,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,751. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

