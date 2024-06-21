Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Acquires 7,830 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 178.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 8,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 15,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $2.37 on Thursday, hitting $111.75. 17,432,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,097,930. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.98. The stock has a market cap of $440.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

