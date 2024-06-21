Siacoin (SC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.22 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $260.02 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,739.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.18 or 0.00594890 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.08 or 0.00114647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008904 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00036541 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.02 or 0.00251048 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00041059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00067679 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,552,135,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,524,161,438 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.