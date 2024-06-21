Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Downgraded by BTIG Research to Neutral

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on STTK. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Shattuck Labs from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Shattuck Labs Price Performance
Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 3,133.63% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2200.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shattuck Labs will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shattuck Labs
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STTK. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $11,663,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $713,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shattuck Labs Company Profile
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
