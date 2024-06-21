ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 86,007 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 170,374 shares.The stock last traded at $59.39 and had previously closed at $59.45.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $111.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.14 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.