Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Hits New 1-Year High at $340.00

Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$340.00 and last traded at C$340.00, with a volume of 261 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$330.00.

Senvest Capital Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$302.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$305.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$839.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Get Senvest Capital alerts:

Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$21.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$33.55 million for the quarter. Senvest Capital had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 22.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Senvest Capital

About Senvest Capital

In other news, Director Frank Daniel sold 900 shares of Senvest Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$290.02, for a total value of C$261,018.00. Insiders own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings in the United States and internationally. The company invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Senvest Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senvest Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.