SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of SenesTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

SenesTech Stock Performance

Shares of SNES opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. SenesTech has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). SenesTech had a negative net margin of 545.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.46%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($15.85) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SenesTech will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 1.94% of SenesTech as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

About SenesTech

(Get Free Report)

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

