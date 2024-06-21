Selway Asset Management Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Selway Asset Management boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.6% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 993,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,747,000 after acquiring an additional 370,122 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.28. 10,899,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,526,777. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $229.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.33. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $192.38.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.50%.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Argus lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.17.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

